Sam Sylk Reality Hour: My Husband Turned Us Into Swingers

Every woman want’s to do everything she can to please her man, but what happens to when you do that thing he wanted you to do to please him is now wrecking your marriage?

A man wanted he and his wife to become swingers and now the swing is hitting the wife in the back of the head because of his necessity to not have to swing with one of the swingers so his wife reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host and author, on 93.1 WZAK during his 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages to get some help.

Dear Sam

My husband talked me into a swinger situation. I don’t particularly like it but he does so I have been rolling with it. My problem is now the woman that has been with us. I had been suspecting that they have been seeing each outside of us. Now her husband/boyfriend whatever they are to each other has been calling me asking me questions about them. He even wants me to help him kinda of spy on my end and he do the same for me. This situation has gotten way out of control and I just want to put this Pandora situation back in the box. Is it fair to want out because of something I agreed to? Is counseling even possible in this situation? I just wanted to please my husband did I set myself up for failure?