Sam Sylk Reality Hour: My baby daddy acts like a baby, now I think I have PSTD!?

You ever been in a relationship that makes you feel like you joined the military and went to war? Well what happens when your solider in combat that you wanted to leave behind in the war has come home to give you P.S.T.D?

A woman is having a terrible time being a good mother, trying to include her baby daddy in things when she really wants to disassociate herself from him, so she reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host and author, on 93.1 WZAK during his 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages to help her figure out how to balance her unconventional family life or severe ties.

Dear Sam,

My ex/baby daddy is currently staying with me. I’ve been put into a tough spot and don’t know what to do. I’ll try to keep it short. About 3 years ago I moved into my first apartment by myself. Up until then I had roommate. About a month after moving in I find out I am pregnant. I did not want to have a baby unless the father and I was going to be together. I expressed this to the Dad. I told him like if you want to see other women, I don’t want to have this baby. Not that I thought he was cheating. I just wanted him to be sure. He told me I had nothing to worry about he wanted a family. Again, I stressed this because I did not want women coming out of the wood works once It was too late to have an abortion. So I basically left it up to him. Now fast forward to 4 months pregnant. Women are indeed popping up, he lost his job and didn’t tell me about it. The car got repossessed and he didn’t even let me know he’s was behind on the note and can’t help out with the rent. I am working and could of allocating funds to these things. At this point I’m going crazy. I want die because this is my worst fears come to life. I had traumatic very poor childhood and was doing good as a young adult up until this point. I never wanted this, my dad was not always there so I really never wanted this. At this point I’m disgusted with him but he is still living with me I can barely do anything and the little help he does provide I need, as most of my friends moved faraway. I have the baby and my lease is about up. I can’t stand this man to the point once my son was of age.. I would never be in house until bedtime. This goes on for 2 or 3 months until my lease is up. He moves in with his mom…. Being with him put me in the hole financially. So boom I’m room-mating again. After a year and some change my son turns 2 and I’m finally about to have my own spot again. Now we are co-parenting and can’t afford daycare. He works and I work. we split the time 3 and half days. So I move in then immediately the next day his mom kicks him out. Now he’s at my crib again. I think I have P.S.T.D from him living with me the first time. He supposedly got approved for section 8 and is waiting on that but he keeps or they keep pushing the date back. It has been 2 months and I really want him to go. I need my own space. Now that he is here I don’t have anytime to myself because at least when we split the days I could get some rest because I didn’t have my son. I will come home to a dirty house and his excuse is my 2year old son doesn’t let him clean up. I am floored and very upset with his presence. I don’t know what to do. I have taken him in because idk where he would go with my son while I’m at work. I do not want them sitting in car all day or living out of his car. He has plenty of family he could ask for help from but refusing to do so because he doesn’t want to be ridiculed but he is ridiculous. I’m ready to just file for child support and have him out of my life but my son loves him. He says it’ll be another month. Advice???