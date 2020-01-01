LOCAL NEWS: Parking Ban Announced for Downtown Cleveland

Be careful when driving and parking into Downtown Cleveland on New Year’s Eve.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

The city of Cleveland will implement a parking ban in the city’s Warehouse District from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Violators will be subject to tickets and towing.

City officials have also issued a warning for those who plan on lighting up fireworks and “firing guns into the air” when celebrating the arrival of the New Year.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

