More Than 65,000 Young Adults Ring In The New Year At Passion 2020

via Hallels:

Passion 2020 was a gathering of young people  18- to 25-year-olds and their church and campus leaders-is was the  largest gathering of its kind for the age group in the United States, showing that the church is alive and well, and that Jesus is still important to millennials and Gen Z

CLICK HERE to read the full story

