adidas And Beyoncé Launch The adidas x IVY PARK Collection

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Following the announcement of their industry-shifting global partnership in the spring of 2019, adidas and Beyoncé proudly introduce the first adidas x IVY PARK collection, available in stores and online January 18, 2020.

Beyoncé, one of the most celebrated visionaries of our time, has united with adidas, to design a collection that combines fashion and storytelling in an unprecedented way. This unique relationship champions the values of inclusivity, community and diversity and will take consumers on an unconventional journey starting with this capsule collection for Spring ’20. The partnership respects Beyoncé’s ownership of IVY PARK, and continues her journey as one of the first black women to be the sole owner of an athleisure brand.

“It is a dream come true to re-launch IVY PARK as the sole owner,” said Beyoncé. “My team has worked hard with the adidas team in bringing my vision to life for this first collection and I am grateful and proud. From the accessories to the clothes and footwear, I wanted to design and re-imagine pieces that serve as favorite armor for anyone who acknowledges the strength in their individual style and lives freely and boldly.”

