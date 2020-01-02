Surviving R. Kelly Part Two debuts tonight. Last January, the R&B star was accused of abuse by several women in the documentary series Surviving R. Kelly. Since then he’s been charged with sex crimes in four separate cases. Tonight, “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning,” premieres on the Lifetime network, and will explore how life has changed for Kelly’s accusers. Kelly’s denied the accusations against him, and is currently behind bars at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Will you be watching?’

Surviving R. Kelly Part Two Debuts Tonight was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Posted By JC Posted 4 hours ago

