Surviving R. Kelly Part Two Debuts Tonight

Surviving R. Kelly Part Two debuts tonight.  Last January, the R&B star was accused of abuse by several women in the documentary series Surviving R. Kelly.  Since then he’s been charged with sex crimes in four separate cases.  Tonight, “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning,” premieres on the Lifetime network, and will explore how life has changed for Kelly’s accusers.  Kelly’s denied the accusations against him, and is currently behind bars at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional    Center.

Will you be watching?’

Surviving R. Kelly Part Two Debuts Tonight  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

