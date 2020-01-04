CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

MEAGAN GOOD LAUNCHES “GOOD GIRL WRAPS”

FOX's Prodigal Son - Season One

Source: FOX / Getty

via FirstLadyB:

Ladies!! Actresss Meagan Good has done it again!   She is launching a brand new line of satin head wraps!! YES!!

CLICK HERE to read full story

11 Photos Of Meagan Good Looking Flawless On A Red Carpet

10 photos Launch gallery

11 Photos Of Meagan Good Looking Flawless On A Red Carpet

Continue reading 11 Photos Of Meagan Good Looking Flawless On A Red Carpet

11 Photos Of Meagan Good Looking Flawless On A Red Carpet

MEAGAN GOOD LAUNCHES “GOOD GIRL WRAPS”  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Tyler Perry is awarded the 2675th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Tyler Perry Presents Trailer for New Netflix Movie…
 11 mins ago
01.04.20
MEAGAN GOOD LAUNCHES “GOOD GIRL WRAPS”
 6 hours ago
01.04.20
26 items
Umm, These Wigs In Tyler Perry’s New Netflix…
 19 hours ago
01.03.20
Trey Songz Facing $10 Million Lawsuit For Alleged…
 22 hours ago
01.04.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close