Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour: My Husband Stayed Out All Night on NYE!?

If you wanted to go to church for the NYE holiday is okay that your husband goes out to party without you? If you’re okay with that question, how do you feel about your husband going out, getting to drunk to drive and opting to check into a hotel? If that’s cool with you, how would you feel if he did all those things but never contacted you then should up at home the next morning? Does that mean he was cheating or just simply trying to be safe but inconsiderate?

A young lady is about to lose all her positive blessings when her husband decided to make several decisions on his own as it pertained to his drunken safety, but now she’s wondering is this just a New Years Red Flag, so she reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages to see if she should back to church and pray about it or listen to Gary Himmel during legal hour of Tuesday to get his information.

See what the new dynamic duo of Sam Sylk and Bijou Star suggest this loyal listener should do below.

Dear Sam

Me and my husband have been married for a year we dated for 3 years before we got married. On New Years Eve I always ring in the New Year at church he usually goes out with friends and I’m cool with that. The other night I went to church as usual he went out but never returned home. I was worried calling his and some of his friends phone and nobody answered. Finally the next morning around 10 he turns up says he was sorry he was drunk and stayed at a hotel because he was so drunk and didn’t want to drive. I want to believe him but nobody was answering their phones and I feel he should have at least called me. If he cheated on me should I be concerned or look at it as a man being a man while drunk and an isolated incident?

