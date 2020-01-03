CLOSE
Illinois Made $3.2M in 1st Day of Legal Marijuana Sales!

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

Marijuana is big business and the state of Illinois helped to prove that point as it generated $3.2 million dollars on day one of recreational marijuana sales.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Illinois is the 11th state to legalize recreational weed, and only Oregon had a comparable first-day performance. Dispensaries reported long lines which they expected to continue through the weekend and dispensaries handed out free coffee, doughnuts and pizza to people waiting in the cold. Among those buying on the first day was Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, who bought edible gummies in Chicago.

 

