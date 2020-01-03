Trey Songz Facing $10 Million Lawsuit For Alleged Sexual Assault

Trey Songz is embroiled in a multi-million dollar lawsuit for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman last year in Miami.

Per court documents obtained by The Blast, Songz is being sued by an unnamed Georgia woman who alleges the singer assaulted her inside the VIP Section At Miami’s E11even night club on New Years 2018.

“[Songz] sexually assaulted and battered Jane Doe by proceeding to forcefully place his hand under her dress, without her consent, and attempting to insert his fingers into Jane Doe’s vagina without her consent or permission,” the lawsuit reads.

The victim also claims that she was not the only woman who was subject to an assault on the night. Another woman, per court documents, confided to her that Songz put his hands down her pants as well. The second victim told the unnamed woman who is suing Songz that he forcefully touched her butt without consent.

“Neverson intentionally created an offer of bodily injury to Plaintiff by force under circumstances that created a well-founded fear of imminent peril in Plaintiff and Neverson had the present ability to effectuate his attempts to produce bodily injury towards Plaintiff when he reached under her skirt and attempted to insert his fingers into her vagina,” the lawsuit claims.

The alleged attack has the unnamed woman seeking more than $10 million in damages, ranging from assault and battery but also intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Songz was accused of domestic assault in 2018 but the plaintiff in the case dropped her lawsuit. The woman, Andrea Buera, claimed that Songz attacked her during All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles in 2018. Songz’ legal team claimed that the incident occurred but Songz acted in self-defense and Buera subsequently dropped her lawsuit.

