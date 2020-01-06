CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dame Dash Claims Aaliyah Was Happy Divorcing R. Kelly

Dame Dash is opening up about his former girlfriend’s relationship with R. Kelly in the latest documentary.  In a clip of Dash’s interview from “Surviving R. Kelly Part Two: The Reckoning” that premiered Thursday night, the music mogul says Aaliyah was thrilled to be free of Kelly after their marriage was annulled.  The “Rock the Boat” singer married the now-shamed R&B artist when she was 15 and Kelly was 27-years-old.  Kelly’s former tour manager Demetrius Smith admitted he helped Kelly and Aaliyah tie the knot by getting her a fake ID the day before the wedding, which Kelly denied in court.  He is currently behind bars at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center.

(Source-HipHopDX)

Dame Dash Claims Aaliyah Was Happy Divorcing R. Kelly  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Dame Dash Claims Aaliyah Was Happy Divorcing R.…
 8 hours ago
01.06.20
LL Cool J, Q-Tip Working On New Album
 8 hours ago
01.06.20
10 items
RHOAS12: NeNe And Kenya Are The Toxic Friends…
 9 hours ago
01.05.20
15 items
The Red Carpet Fashion Everyone is Talking About…
 11 hours ago
01.06.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close