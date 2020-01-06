When You Get Weary In Your Soul These 5 Bible Verses Will Help You Keep Going

via EEWMagazine/Article By Margaret Daniels:

Sometimes in our lives we need a boost….a push to make it over the hill…Our family at EEWMagazine.com has put together some great

Bible Verses to inspire this morning.

Verse #1: Isaiah 40:28-29

“Do you not know? Have you not heard? The LORD is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth. He will not grow tired or weary, and his understanding no one can fathom. He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak.”

God, who never grows weary or tired, specializes in replenishing your strength when you feel depleted, and He will empower you to push forward. Lean on His grace which is more than enough at all times.

Verse #2: 2 Corinthians 4:16 NIV

“Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day.”

We are mere mortals, and our physical bodies wear down. Our natural fuel gets low. But spiritually, God is constantly renewing us. And this renewal can be achieved through daily prayer and devotion. Communing and conversing with God makes a big, positive difference.

CLICK HERE to read full story

10 Gospel Songs That'll Lift Your Spirits 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Gospel Songs That'll Lift Your Spirits 1. Todd Galberth - "For My Good" 1 of 10 2. Deitrick Haddon - "Open Door Season" 2 of 10 3. Nashville Life Music - “My God” (Feat. Mr. Talkbox) 3 of 10 4. Bishop Paul S. Morton Sr. - "Jesus" (feat. Vernon Byrd) 4 of 10 5. Lisa Knowles - "Great Big God" 5 of 10 6. Anthony Brown & group therAPy - "Blessings on Blessings" 6 of 10 7. Isaiah Templeton - "Everything Will Be Alright" 7 of 10 8. Travis Greene - "Won't Let Go" 8 of 10 9. The Walls Group - "Friend In Me" 9 of 10 10. JJ Hairston - "Miracle Worker" (feat. Rich Tolbert Jr.) 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Gospel Songs That’ll Lift Your Spirits 10 Gospel Songs That'll Lift Your Spirits Feeling down? Sounds like you need a praise break! Here's a list of 10 gospel songs sure to pick up your mood...

When You Get Weary In Your Soul These 5 Bible Verses Will Help You Keep Going was originally published on praisecleveland.com