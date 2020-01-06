via Michael Foust | ChristianHeadlines.com Contributor:

This is a great story.. A movie about Jesus is in the works by Deaf Missions and the Jesus Film Project. Yes!

The ministries have raised $746,000 of the $4.8 million needed to fund the project, which will involve actors and actresses signing with American Sign Language (ASL), which is used by 70 million people worldwide.

CLICK HERE to read full story

original story from Christian Headlines.com

Jesus Film In Sign Language Will Reach 70 Million With Gospel was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Posted By Ed Powell Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: