CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cowboys To Hire Mike McCarthy As Next Head Coach

Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers

Source: Hannah Foslien / Getty

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is set to become the ninth head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, multiple outlets are reporting.

McCarthy compiled a 125-77-2 record as head coach of the Packers for 13 years, including a victory in Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers in February 2011. He made the playoffs 9 times and compiled a 10-8 record in the postseason, making two NFC championship game appearances along with the Super Bowl victory.

The news comes less than 24 hours after the Cowboys officially said that Jason Garrett would not be returning as head coach.

Most reactions from Cowboys fans (and haters) were — well, just see for yourself.

RELATED: Ex-Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Shot In North Carolina

 

Cowboys To Hire Mike McCarthy As Next Head Coach  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
AFGHANISTAN-US-DIPLOMACY
Why Senator Lindsey Graham Should Have Several Seats…
 1 hour ago
01.06.20
Mike Tyson at a press conference
LOCAL NEWS: Mike Tyson is Coming to MGM…
 2 hours ago
01.06.20
Trey Songz Facing $10 M Lawsuit!
 5 hours ago
01.06.20
Reports: Queen Latifah is a Mom!
 5 hours ago
01.06.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close