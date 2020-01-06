Ok, So, it appears that Queen Latifah had a whole baby on us last year and we had no clue! Congratulation to the Queen and her partner Eboni Nichols on the reported birth of their son, named Rebel.

First of all, Eboni is absolutely stunning! She reportedly met Latifah on the set of Dancing with the stars back in 2009. She was also a former L.A. Lakers cheerleader. According to RadarOnline, Nichols was seen sporting a baby bump and engagement ring in 2018 and gave birth to her bouncing baby boy in May of 2019.

Want to see the photo of the Latifah’s alleged son? Click Here.

Reports: Queen Latifah is a Mom! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com