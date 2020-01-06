LOCAL NEWS: Mike Tyson is Coming to MGM in Northfield

“Iron” Mike Tyson is bringing his talents to Northeast Ohio.

No, he’s going back into the ring, but he will be performing his one-man show.

Having been inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame back in 2011, Tyson will appear at the MGM Racino at Northfield Park in Northfield, OH on March 8. Only those 21 and older are allowed to attend.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth Round 2 is a show where he chronicles the ups and downs of his life and career. Tickets go on sale Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. here.

