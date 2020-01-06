GET THE LOOK: Recreate Cynthia Erivo’s Golden Globe Awards Glam

Cynthia Erivo’s look at last night’s Golden Globe awards was inspired by a more feminine version of the 1960s combover. Her hair stylist, Coree Moreno, wanted to put a spin in a classic look while highlighting the sexy details of her Thom Browne dress.

“We wanted to bring a more androgynous contrast with a Chrome pixie,” he says.

Here’s how you can recreate the look:

We started the morning with a double process color creating a custom iced chrome tone to accompany the men’s 60s combover vibe. The key to the perfect color is having a well moisturized base, so I was excited to use Dove Amplified Textures Hydrating Cleanse Shampoo ($6.99) & Dove Amplified Textures Moisture Spa Recovery Mask ($6.99) (available at Target this February!) on Cynthia during our color session to ensure her hair is off to a healthy start this award season.



After shampooing, I let the Dove Amplified Textures Moisture Spa Recovery Mask ($6.99) sit on her hair for 10 minutes before rinsing it out to begin our style. I love how this line was made specifically for textured hair, so the moisturizing ingredients were perfect to hydrate Cynthia’s coils post process. Once the mask had been fully rinsed out, I applied Dove Amplified Textures Leave-in Conditioner ($6.99) on damp hair and combed through evenly for an added layer of protection.

To style, I used a palm sized mound of Dove Style + Care Volume & Fullness Mousse ($4.88), I lathered up her hair and then went in with a comb to slick down her hair. I repeated the process a second time to build structure and hold.



To finish, I refined detail areas like her hairline and neck area with Dove Amplified Textures Shine & Moisture Finishing Gel ($6.99) The slick shiny texture of the product allowed me the flexibility to mold her hair and refine details. To finish, a generous blast of Dove Style + Care Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray ($4.89) to keep the structure perfectly in place all night without flaking. Adding a light diffuse for additional hold and dry.

Erivo is having a moment this award season so you’ll be seeing a lot more of her glam moments as we approach the Oscars. Stay tuned.

