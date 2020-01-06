CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Macy’s Closing Its Stow Location

Macy’s has announced the closing of another one of its Northeast Ohio store.

The location that will shut down is at the Stow-Kent Plaza in Stow, OH.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Clearance sales will begin this month and run for eight to 12 weeks.

A Macy’s spokeswoman said regular, non-seasonal workers who were not placed at nearby stores will be eligible for severance.

The last time Macy’s closed a bunch of stores was in 2017.  This is only closing in Northeast Ohio as of right now.

 

