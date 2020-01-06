LOCAL NEWS: Macy’s Closing Its Stow Location

Macy’s has announced the closing of another one of its Northeast Ohio store.
The location that will shut down is at the Stow-Kent Plaza in Stow, OH.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
Clearance sales will begin this month and run for eight to 12 weeks.
A Macy’s spokeswoman said regular, non-seasonal workers who were not placed at nearby stores will be eligible for severance.
The last time Macy’s closed a bunch of stores was in 2017. This is only closing in Northeast Ohio as of right now.
