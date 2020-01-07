CLOSE
Hillsong Church Launches Global Bushfire Appeal

Bushfires in Australia

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

via Hallels:

The devastation cause by the bush fires in Australia is affection both man and animal..

Since bushfire season began in August 2019 in Australia, nearly 6 million hectares of land has been destroyed. At least 21 people – 17 from NSW, two from Victoria and two from South Australia – are now known to have died. At least 2,500 homes have been destroyed.

Hillsong Church has organised a Global Bushfire Appeal. 100% of giving will go towards assisting volunteer firefighters across the country and supporting families directly affected by the fire.

CLICK HERE to read full story

Hillsong Church Launches Global Bushfire Appeal  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

