Pam Grier Shuts Down Cancer Rumors

via BlackAmericaWeb/TMZ/Tanay Hudson:

Rumors…Rumors…Rumors!! Again social media has been circulating a story that Actress Pam Grier had stage 4 cancer….BUT!!

According to TMZ, a rep from Grier’s team said she is in great health and is keeping busy. Grier is currently filming the third season of Bless This Mess, which airs on ABC. The rep added that she puts in 8 to 10 hour days filming the sitcom.

Pam Grier Shuts Down Cancer Rumors  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

