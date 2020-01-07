Was There Shade Thrown Between Whitney And Mariah Back In The Days??

via madamenorie/By Veronica Wells:

At the time bot of these singers were at the top of their game…BUT was their a little shade thrown between them??

In a interview gospel singer Bebe Winans shared that Mariah did snub Whitney the first time they met in person at the American Music Awards.

BeBe said:

“…That media thing that Whitney and Mariah couldn’t stand each other, right? Rivalry. They had never even met each other, right? So we were at the American Music Awards and I was telling Whitney, ‘I said, ‘You know what—cuz after her performance we were going to leave.—this is what you gonna do. When we leave, you’ve never met her, you stop right in front of her, and you reach out your hand and say ‘hi.”

