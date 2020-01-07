CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Was There Shade Thrown Between Whitney And Mariah Back In The Days??

OSCARS-HOUSTON-CAREY

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

via madamenorie/By Veronica Wells:

At the time bot of these singers were at the top of their game…BUT was their a little shade thrown between them??

In a interview gospel singer Bebe Winans shared that Mariah did snub Whitney the first time they met in person at the American Music Awards.

BeBe said:

“…That media thing that Whitney and Mariah couldn’t stand each other, right? Rivalry. They had never even met each other, right? So we were at the American Music Awards and I was telling Whitney, ‘I said, ‘You know what—cuz after her performance we were going to leave.—this is what you gonna do. When we leave, you’ve never met her, you stop right in front of her, and you reach out your hand and say ‘hi.”

CLICK HERE to read full story

13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

Continue reading 13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

25 Classic Photos Of Mariah Carey You’ve Probably Never Seen

1 photos Launch gallery

25 Classic Photos Of Mariah Carey You’ve Probably Never Seen

Continue reading 25 Classic Photos Of Mariah Carey You’ve Probably Never Seen

25 Classic Photos Of Mariah Carey You’ve Probably Never Seen

Was There Shade Thrown Between Whitney And Mariah Back In The Days??  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour:…
 3 hours ago
01.07.20
Casually dressed Tyler Perry arrives for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Tyler Perry Say’s He Is The Writers Room…
 4 hours ago
01.07.20
'Power' Season Two Series Premiere
Power Turns Dre Into Bacon, Who’s Next? Who…
 4 hours ago
01.07.20
[Video] Oprah Kicks Off Vision Tour
 4 hours ago
01.07.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close