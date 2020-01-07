Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour: New Boo Goes To Ex’s Parents?

We all would like to think that we are mature enough that when we cut relationship ties we can all just move on quietly. But would you be mature enough if your ex brought your kids over to your parents house for the holiday plus brought their new boo with them? If you were the new boo would you go break bread with your boo to their ex’s parents house?

Sounds a little messy, right?

Well an ex-wife reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages , to find out if she would be out of line if she used her ex-husband to sweep up her mama’s kitchen floor for bringing his new woman to her mama’s house.

See if Sam Sylk and Bijou Star offered to help her with bail or prayer below.

Dear Sam

I’ve been divorced for five years. My ex-husband took our three girls to visit my parents/family for a few hours on Christmas (it was his holiday to have the girls), which I’m fine with. What I didn’t like is that he took the girlfriend he’s been dating since our divorce. They live together now. I’m not sure what the purpose was. My sister said it felt awkward, but, of course, no one said anything. My family likes my ex-husband, but they don’t keep in touch and it’s not a super-close relationship. I think it was disrespectful. Am I wrong and do I need to check him about it?

