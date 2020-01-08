The Hotspot: Diddy & Lil Wayne Find New Girlfriends, Lizzo Steps Away From Social Media & More

Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Da Brat runs down who’s who as Diddy and Lil Wayne were each spotted with their alleged new love interests. Lil Wayne’s is allegedly a beautiful plus size model (see photo below)! Plus, details on why Lizzo is taking a hiatus from Twitter and more!

