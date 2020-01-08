LOCAL NEWS: LeBron James, Nike Releasing Shoe Inspired By I Promise School

via fox8cleveland:
LeBron James is a great athlete!! Superstar on the court…Great family man….Opened a school in his hometown of Akron,Ohio… and now teaming up with Nike
plan to make a tennis shoe inspired by his I Promise School.
It features the LeBron James Family Foundation crown logo with the phrase, “I promise I will dream big” on the laces. The LeBron 17 I Promise will be available on Jan. 21.
