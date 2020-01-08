CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: LeBron James, Nike Releasing Shoe Inspired By I Promise School

I Promise School Grand Opening Celebration With LeBron James

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

via fox8cleveland:

LeBron James is a great athlete!!  Superstar on the court…Great family man….Opened a school in his hometown of Akron,Ohio… and now teaming up with Nike

plan to make a tennis shoe inspired by his I Promise School.

It features the LeBron James Family Foundation crown logo with the phrase, “I promise I will dream big” on the laces. The LeBron 17 I Promise will be available on Jan. 21.

CLICK HERE to read full story

[caption id="attachment_3060508" align="alignleft" width="949"] Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty[/caption] Zhuri James, daughter of LeBron and Savannah James, is the newest celebrity kid to make a splash on Instagram. The hilarious 4-year-old is not only living her best life but showing off her skills, which recently include giving out makeup tutorials. Here she is showing us how to apply lipgloss, warning folks about using too much. Adorable! https://www.instagram.com/p/B3ImxCPnlEy/   Here she is rocking the Fenty Glassbomb:   https://www.instagram.com/p/B3ImWGZnmSo/   We just adore this little girl! Here is the pint-sized cutie living her best little life on the ‘Gram:

LOCAL NEWS: LeBron James, Nike Releasing Shoe Inspired By I Promise School  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

