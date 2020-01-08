Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour: Is Miss Independent Wrong?

NeYo had a hit song that said ♫ that’s why I love you Miss Independent ♫, well everybody loved the song but men in real life really don’t want Miss Independent, so what happens if that’s all you really know? How do you loose your independence without loosing yourself and when is the right time to do all of this?

Well a loyal listener is having an is it them or is it me moment as it pertains to her independence so she reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages , to see if it’s time for give it up, turn loose because her man is mad about a major purchase she made.

Take a look below to see what Sam Sylk and Bijou Star had to say about being independent in a relationship below.

Dear Sam

I recently got engaged to my guy we have been dating for two years, living together for one year. Things have been really great, we split the bills and rent no issues. I decided recently to buy a new car, that’s when the issue started. He was upset saying that I should have included him in going to buy a car, even though we discussed me getting a car before he feels as a couple that plans on getting married I should have included him in conducting business that ultimately effects our future finances. He say’s that he can appreciate that as a single woman being Miss Independent however as a couple major purchases should be made as a couple. I don’t think it’s that big of a deal if I’m paying for it, and I didn’t feel I needed permission. Does that make me too independent? Am I wrong?

