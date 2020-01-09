Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour: So What I Don’t Want A Wife

Is it them or is it me but do sometimes people get into relationships because that is the thing we are taught to do? Doesn’t seem like people married and divorced quicker than they got married? Is marriage about love, social status or a fad?

A man reached out to get some advice from Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages , to see if it’s something wrong with him not wanting to get married and have a family because his family and friends are questioning his sexuality about it.

Take a listen below to see what Sam Sylk and Bijou Star thinks about the man’s position on marriage below.

Dear Sam

I’m 50 year old man who likes being single and free with no kids. I don’t really want to get married. If I get lonely, I can just ring someone, if you know what I mean? My longest relationship was a year. I always seem to get bored after three to six months. At one time, I thought I wanted to get married, and then I realized I didn’t because I look at marriage as a business arrangement. Unfortunately although I let women know this up front I always get that, umm he must be gay. Some of my family members think the same thing. Do you think I should push myself to form a romantic relationship because of what society thinks I should do?

