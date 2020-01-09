WATCH: Beyonce Teaser for Ivy Park X Adidas Collection!

CLOSE
Beyonce

Source: Alo Ceballos/GC Images/Getty Images / Getty

The Queen B is back at it again! Beyonce is promoting her new Ivy Park X Adidas Collection Hard. She dropped a new video teaser to get fans ready for its release on January 18th.

Check out the clip below:

According to Pulse of Radio, in a recent interview with Elle, Bey said about the line, “This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power. I focused on designing a unisex collection of footwear and apparel because I saw so many men in IVY PARK. The way they have embraced the brand is an unexpected gift. I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules. I took a chance on myself when I bought my company back. We all have the confidence in us to take chances and bet on ourselves.”

We are sure it will sell out as soon as it hits stores.

