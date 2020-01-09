Azriel Clary: Joycelyn Savage Was Arrested for THAT Fight!

One of R. Kelly’s girlfriends is in jail after getting into altercation with the other at their Trump Tower apartment in Chicago.

For those who want to keep score, it was Joycelyn Savage, 24, who was taken away in handcuffs, according to Azriel Clary, 22, who Savage had fought with.

From Bossip:

Yesterday, the two melted social media after a Livestream of them physically fighting was released by Azriel herself. The clips showcased an argument and allegations of statutory rape flew around. Azriel has accused Joycelyn of sleeping with her when she was just a minor.

WLS ABC7 Eyewitness News Chicago reports that Savage was “charged with a misdemeanor” after she had turned herself in. No further charges have been announced at this time.

Clary made the announcement of Savage’s arrest on her Twitter page:

Joycelyn is sadly in jail for assault, I thank everyone for sending me lots of love and prayers. You all will know everything sooner than later. 🦋🙏🏿 — Azriel Clary (@theonlyazriel) January 9, 2020

