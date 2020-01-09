CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Azriel Clary: Joycelyn Savage Was Arrested for THAT Fight!

Bond Hearing Held In Chicago For R. Kelly's Federal Criminal Cases

Source: Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty

One of R. Kelly’s girlfriends is in jail after getting into altercation with the other at their Trump Tower apartment in Chicago.

For those who want to keep score, it was Joycelyn Savage, 24, who was taken away in handcuffs, according to Azriel Clary, 22, who Savage had fought with.

From Bossip:

Yesterday, the two melted social media after a Livestream of them physically fighting was released by Azriel herself. The clips showcased an argument and allegations of statutory rape flew around. Azriel has accused Joycelyn of sleeping with her when she was just a minor.

WLS ABC7 Eyewitness News Chicago reports that Savage was “charged with a misdemeanor” after she had turned herself in.  No further charges have been announced at this time.

Clary made the announcement of Savage’s arrest on her Twitter page:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Bossip

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Nuccio DiNuzzo and Getty Images

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Bossip

Tichina Arnold Gets Dragged For Insinuating That Black Folks Shouldn’t Turn Their Backs On Black Men Like R. Kelly
30 photos

Videos
Latest
Orlando Magic v Cleveland Cavaliers
SPORTS: Cavs Head Coach John Beilein in Hot…
 18 mins ago
01.09.20
Bond Hearing Held In Chicago For R. Kelly's Federal Criminal Cases
Azriel Clary: Joycelyn Savage Was Arrested for THAT…
 45 mins ago
01.09.20
Did Remy Ma Take Shots at Cardi B?
 3 hours ago
01.09.20
WATCH: Beyonce Teaser for Ivy Park X Adidas…
 4 hours ago
01.09.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close