SPORTS: Cavs Head Coach John Beilein in Hot Water For Using the Word ‘Thugs’

To say that the Cleveland Cavaliers are having a rough season so far is an understatement. Now, things seem to have gotten a lot more worse for the team, and it doesn’t involve any of the players.

Controversy has hit the Cavs organization after head coach John Beilein told his players they were no longer playing “like a bunch of thugs,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Beilein meant to use the phrase “slugs” when he was speaking with the team afterwards.

How bad is the word “thugs,” especially in the NBA?

Using the word thugs to a group of largely young African-American men carries obvious racial connotations, and Beilein acknowledged his problematic words during a phone conversation to ESPN.

Players were “stunned” when they heard what Beilein was saying when they in Detroit.

Beilein later apologized to the entire Cavs team.

