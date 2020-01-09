Thanks to the Fenty Effect, more and more makeup brands have expanded their foundation lines to embody nearly everyone’s shade. This means that women of color, specifically dark-skinned Black women, can walk into nearly every department and makeup store around the country and find their perfect shade.

Sadly, not enough makeup artists have gotten that memo.

Case in point: An Ulta employee has been accused of telling a sista she was “too dark” for her to color match.

According to NBC News, Ebony Kankam London, who lives in Houston, was visiting New Jersey to attend her baby shower and went to Ulta to get her makeup done for the occasion. That’s when the deeply and beautiful melanated woman said everything went downhill.

“I brought in a picture for reference and was told that my skin tone was too dark for most colors in the store,” she said in a series of social media posts.

With All These Foundation Shades, An Ulta Makeup Artist Still Told A Black Woman Her Skin Was ‘Too Dark’ To Color Match was originally published on hellobeautiful.com