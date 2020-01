via News5:

If you lovvveee doughnuts we have some information for you!!

The 4th Annual Donut Fest is returning to Cleveland on Feb 8 at Red Space in downtown.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Tickets for Donut Fest go on sale Friday at noon.

CLICK HERE to read story

LOCAL NEWS: Fourth Annual Donut Fest Returns To Cleveland was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Posted By Ed Powell Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: