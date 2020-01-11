CLOSE
Shaggy Turned Down Rihanna!!

The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

I think this may be the first time Rihanna has ever been turned down but reggae star Shaggy says he definitely told her no. Shaggy turned down the opportunity to work with RiRi on her upcoming album, R9, because her team wanted him to audition.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the new album is said to be reggae/dancehall-inspired and when asked to be on the album but having to audition first, Shaggy turned them down. Shaggy said, “They approached me for the Rihanna project, yeah. There’s a lot of great people involved but for me I didn’t need to audition to be on the record, I’ll leave that to younger guys.”

Rihanna

Source: Splash News

However, he hasn’t lost any love for RiRi, when asked how the album sounds, he added,“From what I hear it should be good.”

Shaggy is now an OG in the game. Was RiRi’s team wrong for asking him to audition?

 

