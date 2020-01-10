Porsha Williams seems to be very unbothered as her man Dennis McKinley was seen hanging out having a 4 a.m. meal with four women. Some people are calling it a date and said it was the conversation at the table that peeked their interest. Check out the footage and see what you think.

Was this a date or just an outing?

According to RadarOnline.com, Dennis was at Majestic diner in Atlanta at 4 a.m. on Saturday, January 4. The source told that site that McKinley came in with four women and Porsha was not one of them. Dennis was the only man in the group and all of the women were flirting with him. There was one girl sitting next to him in the black that had her head on his shoulder and one woman was telling the other women how they met, and she said he “slid into her DM’s. McKinley allegedly picked up the tab and they all left in a chauffeur driven escalade.

Shortly after this story broke, Porsha posted on Instagram, “Nothing will stop my happy 2020! #SelfCare.”

Your Thoughts???

Did Dennis Cheat on Porsha Again?? was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com