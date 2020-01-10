Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour: Should I Put Him On Child Support

Having his baby is cool when you are together, but happens when the relationship is over and the support arrangements you made outside of the courts went out with your relationship?

A new mother that doesn’t really want to put her baby daddy on child support because she moved on but he is using the baby to hate on her reached out to get some advice from Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages , to find out if and when she should involve the courts.

Take a listen as Sam Sylk Show and Bijou Star play good attorney and bad attorney trying to help this young mother figure it out below.

Dear Sam

I have a 2 year old and me and my baby daddy aren’t together any longer. Since we split up he doesn’t help as much as he used to, financially or otherwise. He wants to come visit our child on his terms even though I have moved on and to keep drama down I try to keep my personal life separate from my family life. But the baby daddy gets mad and takes it out as far as helping with the baby. I really don’t want to take him to child support because we promised to keep our lives out the court but I really don’t know what to do. Do I ride out the newness of us not being together any longer and wait or go to court?

