CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Lizzo Responds To Critics Of Her Weight, Method Man Accused Of Cheating On His Wife With Wendy Williams & More [VIDEO]

According UnWineWithTashaK, Method Man is accused of cheating on his wife with Wendy Williams and his wife’s cancer doctor. In addition, Lizzo responded to Jillian Michaels’ comments about her health saying, “This is my life,” noting her need to be happy. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Gary’s Tea: Lizzo Responds To Critics Of Her Weight, Method Man Accused Of Cheating On His Wife With Wendy Williams & More [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour:…
 1 hour ago
01.10.20
Atatiana Jefferson
Prayers: Slain By Police Officer Atatiana Jefferson Mother…
 6 hours ago
01.10.20
GOP Debate Fallout: Is Donald Trump Imploding?
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening 45 on Facebook…
 6 hours ago
01.10.20
HRH Sussexes Visit - Tuesday 7 January - Canada House, London
Queen Elizabeth Not Happy with Prince Harry and…
 22 hours ago
01.09.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close