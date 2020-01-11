CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Willoughby Brewing Company Opens Its Doors Again Following Brief Closure

One day after it was shut down, the Willoughby Brewing Company was brought back to life.

The longtime restaurant and bar has opened back up for customers in Downtown Willoughby.

So why did it close in the first place?  Here is WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland to explain:

The Ohio Department of Taxation closed the brewery because they allegedly failed to pay their taxes.

Department officials said they posted a notice on the establishment Thursday alerting customers of the closure.

Basically, the vendor’s license was “suspended” and was barred from profiting on sales.

Now that they are open again, the popular eatery and pub are “back open for good.”

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of SammyVision and Getty Images

