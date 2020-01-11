LOCAL NEWS: Chapel Hill Mall’s Future Once Again in Doubt

A longtime Akron mall is on life support, and like last month, it also involves the electric bills.

Ohio Edison delivered shutoff notices to tenants at Chapel Hill Mall on Friday, officials with FirstEnergy confirmed to FOX 8. The company says the mall’s power service may be interrupted if payment is not made by January 20.

The shopping outlet was able to remain open after facing a similar situation the last time, even though it remained behind in payments.

Chapel Hill Mall consists of 55 businesses, including a JCPenney, along with a carousel, and a water fountain.

If it does shut down for good, it would join Rolling Acres Mall in becoming two of Akron’s malls to have closed within the last 12 years.

