CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Dallas DA Blasts Amber Guyger Judge Tammy Kemp Over Gag Order Controversy

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot is taking action against gag orders after being hit with one by Judge Tammy Kemp over comments he made on television before Amber Guyger’s murder trial in September. According to the Dallas News, Creuzot said that his office will now challenge gag orders issued by Dallas judges.

MORE: Judge Tammy Kemp Kicked Off Dallas DA’s Contempt Of Court Case

During a news conference on Wednesday at the Frank Crowley Courts Building, Creuzot said, “From this day forward, if any judge on his or her own issues a gag order, there’s about a 99.9% chance that we’re going to do everything in our legal power to get it taken down.”

He added, “And if that means we have to go through the Court of Appeals, or to the Supreme Court of Texas, or to the Court of Criminal Appeals to do so, we’ll do so.”

Creuzot is holding his staff accountable as well, enforcing them to get his approval prior to issuing gag orders on their own.

The comment in question that Kemp considered a violation of Creuzot’s gag order was made during an interview the night before the trial. He explained why he felt murder was the appropriate charge for Guyger, the former Dallas police officer who shot and killed Botham Jean in his own home in 2018.

Guyger is serving 10 years in prison for the Jean’s murder.

“And so this issue of manslaughter that it was manslaughter — I wrote, ‘No, this is more appropriately a murder case based on the facts as reported,’” Creuzot said. “I’ve studied what we have, and I feel comfortable going forward on it, but I don’t have any idea as to how it will end up.”

Guyger’s attorneys attempted to capitalize on Creuzot’s statement, thus requesting a mistrial in court the next day. The attorneys suggested that the interview was a violation of Kemp’s gag order. Kemp questioned the jurors to determine if anyone had seen the interview, because if anyone did it would support Guyger’s attorneys’ claims. However, no one did.

Creuzot was due to appear in court following the trial to explain why his remarks were not worthy of him being held in contempt. However, Creuzot demanded that Kemp be removed from his contempt of court case. His wish was granted.

During the news conference on Wednesday, Creuzot said that Kemp displayed unprofessional behavior and that she appeared to be biased.

Kemp’s behavior has been questionable in the past as she famously gave Guyger a hug and a Bible after sentencing her to only 10 years in prison for taking someone’s life.

Court records reveal both parties filed a motion to dismiss the contempt charge in December. Court filings also revealed that while Guyger’s attorneys felt Creuzot should have declined to comment on the case, he did not violate the gag order because it did not prohibit public statements, only comments that would likely affect the case.

SEE ALSO:

Remembering J. Charles Jones, The Civil Rights Leader And Attorney

‘People Of Color Are Welcome’: Elizabeth Warren’s Chicago Volunteer Flyer Demolished On Twitter

Serina Probus, arrested for hitting a man with her car and trying to pee on an officer

Violent White Folks Who Were Arrested With Loving Care By Police

14 photos Launch gallery

Violent White Folks Who Were Arrested With Loving Care By Police

Continue reading Violent White Folks Who Were Arrested With Loving Care By Police

Violent White Folks Who Were Arrested With Loving Care By Police

UPDATED: 8:02 a.m. ET, Jan. 10, 2020 -- Just in case anyone thought otherwise, it is officially not a coincidence that white folks can commit and be accused of the most violent crimes only to be peacefully arrested -- as opposed to police responding to the same types of allegations suspects of colors (read: Black people) with violence that is many times deadly. MORE: Are Black Churches Safe? White Girl Arrested For Planning Attack That was true earlier this week when Florida woman Serina Probus was accused of two separate violent felonies, one of which the 20-year-old admitted to "too high on cocaine to remember," the Tampa Bay Times reported. Despite the clear threat to the safety of the arresting officers -- a threat that police have quickly killed Black suspects over -- Probus was somehow able to be peacefully taken into custody and allowed to smile proudly in her mugshot. Her treatment stood in stark contrast to how cops typically react to Black suspects accused of the same or less. [caption id="attachment_3898806" align="alignnone" width="600"] Pictured: Serina Probus | Source: Pasco Sheriff's Office[/caption] Police said Probus was drunk when she bit her sister on the hand for trying to prevent her from leaving a home with her 6-month-old daughter early in the morning of New Year Day. When police responded, "Probus cursed at them and tried to kick out a window in the patrol vehicle as she was being arrested and was placed in a hobble restraint to bind her legs," the Tampa Bay Times wrote. "As she was being restrained, deputies said she tried to pee on them, then spit on them once she was in the car." After Probus was booked on "the misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer," she was hit with another felony charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon stemming from an accusation in October when she allegedly intentionally hit a man with her SUV. History has shown that Black people accused of much less have suffered much worse fates at the hands of police, especially in Florida. But the rules change when white folks are involved, as shown by the Pasco Sheriff's Office, which happily snapped Probus' gleeful mugshot. It was unclear if deputies stopped to get her some Burger King on the way to being booked, which is exactly what happened after Dylann Roof -- the admitted racist murderer of nine parishioners in a historic Black church in South Carolina in 2015 -- was peacefully arrested even though he was considered armed and very dangerous. The list of similar examples literally goes on and on. It was certainly true for Mark Boisey of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. On Nov. 13, 2019, he strangled, pistol-whipped a woman and fired nearly 50 shots at police. Nonetheless, after a seven-hour standoff, he was still peacefully arrested and seen in handcuffs with a confident smile on his face. Prior to that, 19-year-old Matthew Bernard shot and killed two women and a child in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, in August. Bernard, who was naked and armed with a rifle, also choked a church caretaker and chased a police officer. He posed such a threat to the public that seven local schools were locked down, according to WDBJ-TV. https://twitter.com/ShadowLeague/status/1166689450191216642?s=20 Yet, somehow, police found a way to de-escalate the situation without resorting to the type of lethal force cops often rely on when confronting Black suspects accused of far less. USA Today reported that Bernard was arrested on three counts of first-degree murder. The sheriff's office released the following statement, "The names of the deceased are being held until family members are notified. Investigators are still on-scene collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. A first court appearance has not been scheduled." However, there were reports that two of the victims were the wife and child of Blake Bivens, a Double-A pitcher in the Tampa Bay Rays organization and that Bernard is the brother of Bivens' wife. Rest in peace to the victims. How incredible with all of this violence that police still managed to peacefully arrest the alleged killer. Also in August, Jerri Kelly decided the best reaction to four Black teenagers who knocked on her door while fund-raising for their high school was to pull a gun on them and keep her firearm aimed at them until police arrived. While the obviously racist episode that unfolded in Arkansas resulted in Kelly being arrested, it took the Wynne Police Department -- which arrived on the scene to see Kelly holding the boys at gunpoint while they were forced to lie on the ground -- five days to actually take her into custody. https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1162484180401319936?s=20 Kelly, the wife of the local jail administrator, was arrested with tender loving care for something -- if the roles were reversed -- that arguably would have gotten one or all of the boys shot and/or killed by police. She had the audacity to plead not guilty to four counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a minor. Similarly, privileged treatment was afforded to the accused El Paso mass shooter who allegedly killed at least 20 people earlier this month. Patrick Crusius was booked without a scratch on him after his surrender for launching a racially motivated mass killing that reportedly targeted Hispanics in the Texas border city on Aug. 3. The mass shooting suspect, who was reportedly pro-Trump and against "race mixing," was said to have used an AK-47 assault rifle, which should automatically consider him armed and dangerous. However, responding law enforcement was somehow able to apprehend the heavily armed Crusius, 21, and arrest him safely. https://twitter.com/OSINews/status/1157766809686294529?s=20 That and the other aforementioned police treatments were the polar opposite to when San Francisco police officers gunned down Mario Woods in 2015. The 26-year-old mentally ill man was suspected of stabbing someone when officers surrounded him. When Woods failed to drop the knife as ordered by the cops, they fired 26 rounds at him, even though cellphone videos showed that Woods was not directly threatening the officers as the cops claimed. In another case, Sacramento police officers fired at 51-year-old Joseph Mann 18 times in 2016 after receiving reports of a man with a knife acting erratically. Police videos show Mann walking down the street making strange gestures when the cops at first tried to run him down with their police cruiser before shooting him. In April 2018, four officers — one in uniform, three in plainclothes — killed Saheed Vassell, 34, in a hail of 10 bullets on a Brooklyn sidewalk. The officers responded to calls about a Black man with a gun. But it turned out that Vassell, who suffered from bipolar disorder, was holding a pipe. No firearm was found at the scene. Of course, there is Laquan McDonald in October of 2014. Horrific video of the killing of McDonald showed Jason Van Dyke fired at him 16 times within 14 seconds. The video was released one year after McDonald’s death. The teen was seen walking away instead of confronting officers, which is what Van Dyke falsely said happened. McDonald continued to be shot at even after he fell to the ground from the initial bullets. Two police officers and one detective were acquitted of trying to cover up the shooting for Jason Van Dyke, even though that was precisely what they did. The three men all said Van Dyke, who was convicted in October, was justified in shooting the teenager 16 times within 14 seconds. Van Dyke’s partner the night of the shooting, even said: “McDonald was walking toward Van Dyke and with his arms raised when he was shot.” The video would later contradict that account, showing Walsh lied. Still, he and his co-defendants were acquitted. Van Dyke received the light sentence of 81 months in prison. However, when you are white, no matter if you gun down people at a church or even assault police officers, you can be peacefully arrested. Must be nice. See below for more.

Dallas DA Blasts Amber Guyger Judge Tammy Kemp Over Gag Order Controversy  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Shaggy Turned Down Rihanna!!
 13 hours ago
01.11.20
Scallops on cooking pan
LOCAL NEWS: ‘BLove’ Visits The Sauce in University…
 14 hours ago
01.11.20
US-RESTAURANT-INTERNET-FOOD
‘Family Feud Canada’ Contestant Confuses Popeye and Spinach…
 15 hours ago
01.11.20
ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" - Season Sixteen
Justin “Dr. Karev” Chambers Leaves ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ After…
 16 hours ago
01.11.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close