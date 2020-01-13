via variety:

The 2020 Academy Awards Nominees were just announced and leading the pack is the movie “Joker” with 11 Oscar nominations on Monday, including best picture, best director for Phillips and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix.

Martin Scorsese’s mob epic “The Irishman,” Quentin Tarantino’s ode to Los Angeles “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and Sam Mendes’ war drama “1917” followed close behind with 10 nods a piece

CLICK HERE to see the entire list

Oscar Nominations 2020: The Complete List was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Posted By Ed Powell Posted 7 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: