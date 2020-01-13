Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour: He Avoids Talking Marriage

You have the perfect family, the man of your dreams, your blended family is loving seamlessly however every time you bring up marriage the man of your dreams switches the channel. What do you do?

A loyal listener of WZAK is having this very problem. Instead of her reading a book or leaving it up to prayer, she decided to reach to Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages , to find out if she should stay or go.

Check out the video below if Sam Sylk and Bijou could give them some good solid counseling.

Dear Sam

My boyfriend and I have been together for 3 1/2 years and living together for 2. I have one child and he has 2. The kids are very close and consider themselves brothers and sisters. Every time I bring up marriage he completely changes the subject or ignores me all together. I have asked him why we cant get engaged soon and just have a long engagement but he always says that he’s just not ready and when I ask him what he means by that he says he doesn’t know. I am terrified that he is never going to be “ready” to marry me and that I’ve spent all of this time loving someone who will never love me back the same way. Should I be looking to move on or keep borderline patiently waiting?

