RUMORS: J-Lo & Shakira Not Getting Along??

The rumor mill is buzzing that the two Latina superstars, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, who are co-headlining the half time show, aren’t seeing eye to eye and there has been some ‘icy’ interactions.

According to LoveBScott, sources say the performers are having trouble fitting their set into the time constraints and the show is currently running way longer than the allotted time. The source continued, “To make matters worse, both Jennifer Lopez and Shakira aren’t exactly ‘cozy.’ Allegedly, there were initial plans for them to perform a significant portion of the halftime show together — but that’s out the window. As of now, they’re just planning to appear briefly together at the end of the set. There isn’t any real feud, but there’s definitely a chill in the air between the two stars.”

So, why aren’t the ladies allegedly not getting along? The sources said it’s because Shakira wasn’t initially part of the show. “They’re telling everyone that limiting how much time Jennifer and Shakira spend on stage together has a lot to do with their different styles of music, but others close to production say that it has more to do with the fact that Jennifer was forced into sharing the performance with Shakira in the first place. Initially, she believed the halftime show was hers alone — only to have the NFL and Pepsi (the Super Bowl halftime show sponsor) add Shakira later.”

Do you think the ladies are really beefing?

