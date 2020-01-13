Showtime’s ‘Shameless’ to End After Its Upcoming 11th Season

Showtime has renewed the popular, long-running dramady ‘Shameless,’ based on the U.K. show of the same name, for another season, which will be its eleventh, right before the current one has come to an end later this month.

However, that’s not the only announcement made regarding the show.

The network revealed that the show will end after 11 seasons, with its final season, starring William H. Macy, set to air this summer, along with ‘Homeland,’ which is also coming to an end this year. Both shows are Showtime’s longest-running programs.

From a press release quoting Gary Levine, president of entertainment for Showtime: “It will be one last hurrah for the Gallaghers and their unique blend of love and lechery. John Wells and his gifted cast promise to take ‘Shameless’ out for a bang, and knowing Gallaghers we all as we all do, that is no idle threat.”

There was no formal explaination as to why it was decided that ‘Shameless’ was coming to an end, though many online felt that the program was starting to run its course.

