Jamie Foxx Is Returning to Stand-Up and Wants to Go on a Comedy Tour With Eddie Murphy

During a recent visit on Ellen, Jamie Foxx revealed that he is returning to his stand-up comedy roots.
He said he wants to do smaller clubs.
Ellen asked if he would go out on tour with Eddie Murphy who has also mentioned making a return to stand up.
I would love to go on tour with Eddie because I think it’s our time. You haven’t heard from him in a minute and you haven’t heard from me.
