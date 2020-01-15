Whitney Houston & The Notorious B.I.G. Among 2020 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees

Two of Black music’s biggest stars will find a new home at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. Whitney Houston and The Notorious B.I.G. are among the newest members of the museum and hall dedicated to honoring music’s biggest and most impactful stars.

Other inductees include:

The Doobie Brothers

Depeche Mode

Nine Inch Nails

T. Rex

Artists become eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their first record. Criteria include the influence and significance of the artists’ contributions to the development and perpetuation of music. Big burst on the scene in 1994 with his classic album “Ready To Die.” Houston released her self-titled debut in 1985 with the star-making singles “How Will I Know” and “Greatest Love of All.”

The 35th Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be May 2 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland. The ceremony will then be broadcast live for the first time on HBO on May 2 at 8 p.m.

