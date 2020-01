via Hallels:

CCM singer Carman Licciardello, or more commonly known as Carmen, announces that his cancer is back for the second time. Licciardello was diagnosed with incurable myeloma cancer in 2013 and defied the odds after nine months of chemotherapy. But after six years in remission, it has returned.

He is asking for your prayers today…

