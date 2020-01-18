CLOSE
Did Browns Odel Beckman Jr Give Money To LSU Players

New York Jets v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

via CNN:

The Question is…Did Cleveland Browns Player Odel Beckham Jr give money to LSU Players after the Tigers’ victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship against Clemson two days ago.

Beckham Jr was seen on video counting then slapping cash into the hands of junior wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin.

This incident could be a violation of NCAA rules since players are not allowed to accept cash, according to NCAA bylaws.

CLICK HERE to read full story

Did Browns Odel Beckman Jr Give Money To LSU Players  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

