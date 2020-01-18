via CNN:

The Question is…Did Cleveland Browns Player Odel Beckham Jr give money to LSU Players after the Tigers’ victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship against Clemson two days ago.

Beckham Jr was seen on video counting then slapping cash into the hands of junior wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin.

This incident could be a violation of NCAA rules since players are not allowed to accept cash, according to NCAA bylaws.

Did Browns Odel Beckman Jr Give Money To LSU Players was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Posted By Ed Powell Posted 5 hours ago

