CLOSE
Breaking News
HomeBreaking News

Mariah Carey, The Neptunes Among 2020 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inductees

Array

Source: WENN / WENN

A few legendary names are being added to the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020! On Thursday, it was announced that Mariah Carey, the Isley BrothersEurythmicsRick Nowels, The NeptunesWilliam “Mickey” Stevenson, and Steve Miller would be joining the Hall.

The full list was revealed on “CBS This Morning” on Thursday.

With 19 number one hits, Carey leads the class of 2020 inductees and has songwriting credits to not only all of her hits but perhaps the biggest Christmas song ever, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” which finally hit No. 1 last year after first being released in 1994.

For the Neptunes, Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams, their dominance over music spans nearly three decades, co-writing hits for N.O.R.E (“Superthug”), Clipse (“Grindin”), Britney Spears (“I’m A Slave 4 U”), Jay-Z (“Give It To Me”), Nelly (“Hot In Herre” and more.

The Isley Brothers, who’ve been sampled countless times in hip-hop first broke back in 1959 with “Shout” before delivering classics such as “Voyage To Atlantis,” “Between The Sheets” and more.

Recent inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame include Jermaine Dupri, Missy Elliott, and Jay-Z. The full list of nominees are expected to be in attendance at the official ceremony on June 11 in New York City.

RELATED: Chad Hugo And Pharrell Williams Are Reuniting As The Neptunes

RELATED: Mariah Carey Shuts Down #BottleCapChallenge, Plus The Runner-Ups

Mariah Carey, The Neptunes Among 2020 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inductees  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
2014 Winter TCA Tour - Day 6
Wu-Tang’s Method Man To Join Cast Of Power…
 1 hour ago
01.16.20
College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU
SPORTS: OBJ in Trouble with New Orleans Police…
 2 hours ago
01.16.20
Mariah Carey, The Neptunes Among 2020 Songwriters Hall…
 6 hours ago
01.16.20
Lizzo Keeps Her Haters Talking In This Sexy…
 7 hours ago
01.16.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close