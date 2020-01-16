CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rapper Yo-Yo Celebrates 30 Years In Hiphop, Urban One Honors & More [VIDEO]

Yo-Yo, who’s celebrating 30 years in the hip hop industry, is a living legend who continues to thrive. She’s not only featured on Love & Hiphop: Hollywood, but also on the Urban One Honors which airs on TV One on January 20 at 8/7c. 

In the interview below, Yo-Yo discusses how she keeps up in today’s industry, what she’s looking forward to at the upcoming Urban One Honors and we even learned that RIckey Smiley was boo’d off stage once when we opened for her and Ice Cube back in the day!

Exclusives
