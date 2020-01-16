CLOSE
The Hot Spot: Kanye West To Headline Evangelical Event, Will Smith Speaks Out About #OscarsSoWhite Controversy & More

Kanye West’s newest religious venture is upsetting a few of his fans and Will Smith speaking out about only five African Americans being nominated for Oscars this year.

“You can’t expect somebody to tell your stories,” Smith said. “It is the kiss of death if you need someone else to tell you you’re great.”

In other news, Notorious B.I.G. and Whitney Houston will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Insecure is coming back to TV!

