CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Meghan Markle’s Dad Sparks Problems, Why Oprah Pulled Away From Russell Simmons Doc & More [VIDEO]

Meghan Markle’s dad claims his royal princess set him up during the time leading up to her wedding with Prince Harry; he’s saying she made him look bad on purpose. Plus, Gayle King is speaking out about the real reason Oprah pulled away from the Russell Simmons accuser documentary. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Gary’s Tea: Meghan Markle’s Dad Sparks Problems, Why Oprah Pulled Away From Russell Simmons Doc & More [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
12 items
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Reveals She Has Alopecia, Bravely…
 7 hours ago
01.16.20
2014 Winter TCA Tour - Day 6
Wu-Tang’s Method Man To Join Cast Of Power…
 9 hours ago
01.16.20
College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU
SPORTS: OBJ in Trouble with New Orleans Police…
 10 hours ago
01.16.20
Mariah Carey, The Neptunes Among 2020 Songwriters Hall…
 13 hours ago
01.16.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close